 

Galecto to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced Hans Schambye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Dr. Schambye and Jon Freve, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors at all meetings. Details are as follows:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM ET and hosting investor meetings on the same date

Credit Suisse London Global Healthcare Conference – Hosting investor meetings Tuesday, March 2 through Thursday, March 4, 2021

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET and hosting investor meetings on the same date

A live webcast of the available presentations will be posted under the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.galecto.com. A replay of each available presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Galecto
Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, or LOXL2, which play key roles in regulating fibrosis. The Company’s pipeline includes our lead product candidate, which is an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Our pipeline also includes two additional assets about to move into phase 2 studies.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, plans for clinical development, product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact:

Galecto Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO 		 
+45 70 70 52 10  

Investors/US
Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 		Mary-Ann Chang
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 617 775 5956 +44 7483 284 853



