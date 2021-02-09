Fitch Ratings Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at “BBB”

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), in a report dated February 5, 2021, affirmed its investment grade ratings for the Company and the Bank.



According to the Fitch report, the Company has, to date, performed reasonably well while simultaneously managing the challenges of the coronavirus and its merger of equals transaction. Fitch continues to believe that the diversification and funding benefits from the merger of equals, as well as greater scale, moderately outweigh the integration risk associated with such merger of equals. Fitch also noted that loan payment deferrals have declined notably from 2Q 2020 levels.