 

Esperion to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 23, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 831-3840 (domestic) or (253) 237-1184 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 2689156.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at investor.esperion.com. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our team of lipid experts works to lower bad cholesterol by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines and combinations with established medicines. We work hard to make our medicines easy to take, easy to get and easy to have. We are singularly focused on disrupting high cholesterol so you can improve your health – easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Esperion's mission and clinical development and commercialization plan. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion's actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, delays or failures in Esperion’s clinical development and commercialization plans, or approval of expanded indications, that existing cash resources may be used more quickly than anticipated, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, clinical activities and commercial development plans, and the risks detailed in Esperion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
corporateteam@esperion.com




29.01.21
Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
13.01.21
ESPERION Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Further Commits to Unmet Patient Needs with Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor Program

Esperion Therapeutics - Blockbuster in Sight