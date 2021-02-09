 

Golden Predator Reports Final Drill Results from Brewery Creek Mine

Significant gold mineralization in all drill holes reaching target depth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) today announces the results from the final 16 of 32 reverse circulation drill holes from the 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon.

Drill highlights include:

  • 19.81 m of 1.57 g/t gold from a depth of 85.34 m in drill hole RC20-2694;
  • 21.34 m of 1.31 g/t gold from a depth of 123.44 m in drill hole RC20-2702;
  • 21.34 m of 1.09 g/t gold from a depth of 80.77 m in drill hole RC20-2705;
  • 9.14 m of 1.41 g/t gold from a depth of 45.72 m in drill hole RC20-2706; and
  • 12.19 m of 0.55 g/t gold from a depth of 6.10 m and 16.76 m of 0.58 g/t gold from a depth of 62.48 in drill hole RC20-2708.

To view Brewery Creek project and drill location maps: https://www.goldenpredator.com/_resources/news/GPY-NR21-03-BCreek-2020 ...

2020 Brewery Creek Exploration Program - Golden Infill Drilling

A total of 32 reverse circulation drill holes, totaling 3,706 m, were completed between the Golden and Lucky resource areas in the fall of 2020. The 2020 program was designed to infill within and around two fences of 2019 drilling that encountered mineralization along a 400 m gap where there had been no previous drilling between the Golden and Lucky resource areas. The objective was to establish sufficient drill density in this 400 m gap to be able to incorporate the Lucky resource into the greater Keg pit shell.

The gold assays for the remaining 16 drill holes of the program are reported in this release with significant thicknesses of gold mineralization present in 14 of the 16 of the drill holes. The two drill holes not intersecting mineralization were not completed to target depth. The collars of 8 of the drill holes are located outside of the current Golden resource area and the other 8 are located on the southwestern margin of the current Golden resource area.

Other significant mineralized intervals include 7.62 m of 2.68 g/t gold from a depth of 102.11 m in drill hole RC20-2700 and multiple intercepts in drill hole RC20-2707 including 9.14 m of 0.58 g/t gold from a depth of 42.67 m and 13.72 m of 0.57 g/t gold from a depth of 70.10 m.

Gold mineralization is controlled by fractures oriented sub-parallel to the main thrust fault and a series of high angle conjugate fractures developed within main shear zone. Composite mineralized intercepts thicknesses range from 6.10 m to 45.72 m with an average composite mineralized thickness of 26.05 m in the 11 drill holes that had full intersections across the mineralized zone. Mineralization encountered in these 16 holes consists of sulfide, transitional and lesser amounts of oxide material. Within the area of this drilling the eastern strike extension of the mineralized zone is not yet defined, and the zone remains open at depth down dip.

