Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is using its platform to genetically engineer red blood cells into medicines, called Red Cell Therapeutics, for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before market open.



The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.