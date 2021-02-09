 

aTyr Pharma to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, which is being held February 16 – 18, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand for registered attendees of the conference to view. For more information please visit the Company Presentations section on the conference website. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com and will be available or 30 days following the event.

Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Meetings can be scheduled through the conference partnering system or by contacting investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com



