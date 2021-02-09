aTyr Pharma to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, which is being held February 16 – 18, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand for registered attendees of the conference to view. For more information please visit the Company Presentations section on the conference website. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com and will be available or 30 days following the event.