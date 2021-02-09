 

Pluralsight and Degreed Partner to Deliver Enhanced Visibility Into Technology Upskilling Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, announced that it has partnered with the learning experience and upskilling platform Degreed. Together, they’ll deliver an integrated experience designed to help customers better measure and track technology-upskilling efforts within the Degreed experience. This partnership enables joint customers to implement strategic plans to improve their employee skill inventory.

Pluralsight and Degreed deliver solutions that help L&D leaders manage the necessary skills for organizations’ largest and most important digital transformation projects by providing a way to assess existing tech skills and identify skill gaps. Historically, Pluralsight’s leading technology content has been able to integrate into any Degreed deployment. The integrated content experience is now enhanced by incorporating assessment data from Pluralsight’s Skill IQ into Degreed’s skill analytics to give Pluralsight’s enterprise customers enhanced visibility into individual and team technology skills.

As part of this new integration, available Skill IQs will appear on Degreed Skill cards, enabling managers to track skill level and compare it to existing job descriptions or career opportunities. The integration also includes new features for leaders to track skills. Additionally, leaders can use these management tools to direct users to take new Skill IQs inside the Pluralsight Skills experience.

“We are excited to partner with Degreed to help our joint customers better track and manage the skills within their organizations. This partnership gives learning and talent leaders greater visibility into their organizations’ technology skills inventory, allowing them to better measure and understand employee skills, using our proven skill assessments,” said Eric Alder, head of partnerships, Pluralsight.

“Pluralsight is an industry leader in technology skills development, helping many of our customers around the world to build technology skills they need to innovate. By integrating Skill IQ into the Degreed platform, our customers will have greater visibility into the cumulative abilities of their technology teams, empowering them to devise strategies to ensure that individual and team skill sets align with business objectives,” said Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships, Degreed.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pluralsight and Degreed Partner to Deliver Enhanced Visibility Into Technology Upskilling Programs SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, announced that it has partnered with the learning experience and upskilling platform Degreed. Together, they’ll …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Pluralsight Introduces Integration With Microsoft Viva
01.02.21
Pluralsight Independent Transaction Committee and Board of Directors Reiterate Support for Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
27.01.21
Ryanair Selects Pluralsight Flow to Optimize Speed and Workflows of its Engineering Team
22.01.21
PLURALSIGHT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
15.01.21
PLURALSIGHT (PS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Pluralsight, Inc.
15.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
14.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
12.01.21
Pluralsight Acquires Next Tech to Accelerate Skills Development through Hands-On Experiences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
4
IT Online Bildung für jeden? Pluralsight