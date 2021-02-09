Pluralsight and Degreed Partner to Deliver Enhanced Visibility Into Technology Upskilling Programs

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, announced that it has partnered with the learning experience and upskilling platform Degreed. Together, they’ll deliver an integrated experience designed to help customers better measure and track technology-upskilling efforts within the Degreed experience. This partnership enables joint customers to implement strategic plans to improve their employee skill inventory.



Pluralsight and Degreed deliver solutions that help L&D leaders manage the necessary skills for organizations’ largest and most important digital transformation projects by providing a way to assess existing tech skills and identify skill gaps. Historically, Pluralsight’s leading technology content has been able to integrate into any Degreed deployment. The integrated content experience is now enhanced by incorporating assessment data from Pluralsight’s Skill IQ into Degreed’s skill analytics to give Pluralsight’s enterprise customers enhanced visibility into individual and team technology skills.

As part of this new integration, available Skill IQs will appear on Degreed Skill cards, enabling managers to track skill level and compare it to existing job descriptions or career opportunities. The integration also includes new features for leaders to track skills. Additionally, leaders can use these management tools to direct users to take new Skill IQs inside the Pluralsight Skills experience.

“We are excited to partner with Degreed to help our joint customers better track and manage the skills within their organizations. This partnership gives learning and talent leaders greater visibility into their organizations’ technology skills inventory, allowing them to better measure and understand employee skills, using our proven skill assessments,” said Eric Alder, head of partnerships, Pluralsight.

“Pluralsight is an industry leader in technology skills development, helping many of our customers around the world to build technology skills they need to innovate. By integrating Skill IQ into the Degreed platform, our customers will have greater visibility into the cumulative abilities of their technology teams, empowering them to devise strategies to ensure that individual and team skill sets align with business objectives,” said Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships, Degreed.