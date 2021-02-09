Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab

“We’ve been excited by the amount of interest and support building for HealthTab,” said Avricore Health’s CEO, Hector Bremner. “Now is the time to offer better screening and support in community pharmacies.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will be placing its real-time reporting HealthTab systems in Whole Health Pharmacy Partner locations.

Pharmacies agree to a two-year lease commitment, as well as the purchase of reagent panels and other consumables from the Company. De-identified, statistical data can also be monetized, presenting additional revenue streams for the Company.

“Whole Health Pharmacy Partners prides itself on its ability to attract innovators who embrace the rapid evolution of the sector,” said Dean Miller, President and CEO of Whole Health Pharmacy Partners. “We feel that our progressive pharmacists will greatly benefit from this technology and service.”

About Whole Health Pharmacy Partners

With the rapid evolution of pharmacy practice across the country, we believe that pharmacy banners need to evolve as well. That’s why we’re bringing together like-minded pharmacists who are committed to doing better with both their patients and their practices. Today, we are one of the fastest growing banners with over 90 independently owned community pharmacies focused on a level of care that goes well beyond the prescription.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

As part of this direction for HealthTab, the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors; such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.