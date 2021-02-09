 

Largest Hospital Diagnostic Lab in Canada Pilots Bionano’s Saphyr; Seeking to Convert 30-Year-Old Workflow Based on Multiple Technologies Into a Single, High-Resolution Assay to Transform Cancer Diagnosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today that its Saphyr system is being piloted by the University Health Network's (UHN) Laboratory Medicine Program (LMP) in Toronto. The LMP is the largest hospital diagnostic laboratory in Canada and one of the largest in the world, performing 25 million tests per year and serving 1,300 patients per day. UHN’s Cancer Cytogenetics Laboratory led by Dr. Adam Smith plans to use the Bionano Saphyr system to test its ability to streamline cancer diagnostic techniques, improve detection of abnormalities and reduce complexity and costs.

Dr. Adam Smith commented: “The hope is to leverage the unique power of optical genome mapping (OGM) by developing new Saphyr-based assays intended to resolve diagnostic questions that are challenging with existing standard of care tools. Cytogenetics, and specifically G-banded karyotyping, is a core technique for looking at chromosomal changes in cancer patients and has been a core technique of cytogenetics laboratories for over 30 years. Karyotyping has provided a cost-effective means to assess chromosomal changes at the genome level, but it is labor intensive and has limited resolution to identify specific rearrangements. While other techniques such as Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) have supplemented karyotyping, FISH is a targeted assay requiring continued validations and workloads for new and emerging cancer biomarkers. New technologies, such as OGM, may represent a better alternative and increase the precision of detecting chromosomal changes in cancer. This could lead to the clinical reality of a single assay, high-resolution analysis across the entire genome."

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “It is gratifying to see increasing adoption of Saphyr as the evidence continues to mount showing how Saphyr can consolidate multiple antiquated techniques into a single, streamlined approach for cytogenomic analysis. This pilot by Canada’s largest hospital diagnostic laboratory is a significant milestone for us as we seek to make OGM with Saphyr a cornerstone of efforts to improve cancer diagnosis and discover new medicines. We thank Dr. Smith and his colleagues for their commitment to us and we are impressed by their innovative drive.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Largest Hospital Diagnostic Lab in Canada Pilots Bionano’s Saphyr; Seeking to Convert 30-Year-Old Workflow Based on Multiple Technologies Into a Single, High-Resolution Assay to Transform Cancer Diagnosis SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today that its Saphyr system is being piloted by the University Health Network's (UHN) Laboratory Medicine Program (LMP) in Toronto. The LMP is the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online
02.02.21
Saphyr Study Is First to Analyze Cancer Regulation at Level of Single DNA Molecules, Opens Promising New Avenue of Cancer Research
29.01.21
Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed
27.01.21
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata
26.01.21
Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute
25.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
MD Anderson Cancer Center Publication Shows How Bionano’s Saphyr System Can Significantly Reduce Time to Actionable Results for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
19.01.21
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
293
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst