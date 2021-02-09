 

NGM Bio Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Study of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 - Virtual Edition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

--Humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3, with the potential for extended every eight-week dosing--

--CATALINA Phase 2 study of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) currently underway--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that additional data from its Phase 1 study of NGM621, an anti-complement C3 antibody, will be featured in an oral presentation at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 – Virtual Edition.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Inhibition of Complement C3 in Geographic Atrophy with NGM621: Phase 1 Study Results
Presenter Author: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research at Retina Consultants Houston and the Greater Houston Retina Research Foundation
Date and Time: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM ET

The presentation will be available on the NGM Bio website at
https://www.ngmbio.com/rd/presentations-and-publications/.

About NGM621 and Complement C3 Inhibition

NGM621 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3, with the potential for extended every eight-week dosing without pegylation. In preclinical models, NGM621’s high affinity binding to C3 has demonstrated the potential for potent C3 inhibition. Preclinical data also suggest that NGM621 may not exacerbate choroidal neovascularization (CNV); the human translation of this observation is being investigated in the ongoing CATALINA Phase 2 clinical trial. C3 is a key component of the complement system, which helps orchestrate the body’s response to infection and maintains tissue homeostasis. The complement cascade can be activated through its three distinct pathways – classical, lectin and alternative – all of which converge to activate C3. When this cascade is dysregulated, the immune response may lead to the development and progression of GA. Inhibition of C3 represents a promising therapeutic approach that broadly inhibits downstream effector functions triggered by the excessive activation of C3, including inflammation, activation of the adaptive immune system, opsonization (the marking of a pathogen to be destroyed by phagocytes, a type of immune cell), phagocytosis and cell lysis (cell death).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NGM Bio Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Study of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 - Virtual Edition -Humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3, with the potential for extended every eight-week dosing- -CATALINA Phase 2 study of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) currently underway- SOUTH SAN …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
NGM Bio Outlines 2021 Strategic Priorities Across Its Three Therapeutic Area Portfolios, Including Liver and Metabolic Diseases, Retinal Diseases and Oncology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.05.20
4
NASH, eine schwer zu behandelnde Volkskrankheit