Munich, 09 February 2021

Corporate News for inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 09 February 2021

UMT AG launches realignment to become value-oriented "TechnologyHouse" and acquires BUCHBERGER Group

  • Core competencies in the area of digitalization as growth driver
  • Acquisition as first step in UMT's new "buy-and-build" strategy
  • BUCHBERGER Group regionally important player in the construction industry with approx. EUR 20 million in revenue and 18% EBITDA margin


UMT United Mobility Technology AG is completely realigning its strategy and transforming itself from a specialist for mobile payment to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications. The new strategy is based on comprehensive solution expertise in the development, introduction and operation of secure, integrated and end-to-end IT solutions with payment components. Mastering complex logistics systems, from ordering to service, is part of UMT's DNA. Beyond the current focus on mobile payment, there is an immense need for technology-related consulting and service know-how in the area of software and e-commerce. Thanks to its in-depth core competencies in the area of digitization, this puts UMT in a position to significantly expand its existing range of products and services.

Instead of focusing solely on the highly competitive market for mobile payments, the company intends to use its expert knowledge to tap new growth and value potential across industry boundaries. The focus is on industries that are future-oriented and crisis-resistant, as well as having a low level of digitization in the B2B and B2C sectors. The aim is to accelerate growth momentum in the course of digitization and to generate significant revenue and earnings growth as well as steady cash flows by consolidating the overall market addressed.

