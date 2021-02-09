Danske Mortgage Bank Plc Auditor's Report 2020
Attached Danske Mortgage Bank Plc’s Auditors Report 2020. Annual Report 2020 and Auditor’s Report can be found from the company's webpages https://danskebank.com/investor-relations/debt/danske-mortgage-bank
Danske Mortgage Bank Plc
Contact: Pekka Toivonen, CEO in Danske Mortgage Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7718
Attachment
