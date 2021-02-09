 

Hamilton Thorne Appoints Feng Han to Board of Directors

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has appointed Feng Han to the Board as an independent director, effective February 15, 2021.

Mr. Han is currently a partner at Pagoda Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on healthcare and technology, based in Beijing, Hong Kong, and New York. Mr. Han has over 25 years of healthcare operational and investment experience in the U.S., Europe, and Asia across healthcare sectors including emerging technology, med-tech, and services. Previously, Mr. Han was Managing Director at Fosun International (00656.HK) where he managed U.S. healthcare investment activities, and Director of Corporate Business Development at Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) where he led mergers and acquisitions in Asia.

“We are delighted to have Feng join our Board of Directors,” said David Wolf, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As much of the long-term growth in our field will be in Asia, and the Hamilton Thorne growth strategy includes an ongoing merger and acquisitions program, Feng’s extensive experience in global operations and M&A, with particular expertise in Asia, will be invaluable.”

Dean Gendron, a co-founder of Calotto Capital, Hamilton Thorne’s predecessor company, will retire from the Board of Directors, but will continue to stay active with the Company as an advisor to the Board.

David Wolf added, “I would like to personally thank and recognize Dean for his significant and continued contributions to Hamilton Thorne. As the founder and former CEO of Calotto Capital, Dean played a key role in Hamilton Thorne’s listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and in its initial financing rounds. I look forward to continuing to work with Dean as we drive the growth of our Company.”

Mr. Han holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, an MS from Michigan State University in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, and a BS from Shandong University in Microbial Engineering.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

