Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Surve, Juha Position: Other senior manager Issuer: eQ Oyj LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Transaction date: 2021-02-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 16.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 16.01 EUR





eQ Plc



Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi