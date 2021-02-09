 

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

9 February 2021 at 15:15


 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Surve, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210209131149_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-08
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 16.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 16.01 EUR


 

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi




