 

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Appointment of Ken Rogozinski as Permanent Chief Executive Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (“ATAX” or the “Partnership”) today announced the appointment of Kenneth C. Rogozinski as the Partnership’s permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective February 10, 2021. Mr. Rogozinski has served as the Partnership’s interim Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2021.

“I am extremely excited that Ken has agreed to become ATAX’s permanent Chief Executive Officer,” said Stephen Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC, the general partner of the general partner of ATAX. “Ken has done a tremendous job in his roles as the Partnership’s Chief Investment Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer. His vast industry experience and knowledge of ATAX will provide continuity and an opportunity for growth in the Partnership’s operations for the benefit of the unitholders.”

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at ATAX since joining the team in 2019,” said Mr. Rogozinski. “I am honored to transition into the permanent Chief Executive Officer role.   I look forward to continuing the management team’s efforts, along with those of our unitholders and the Board of Managers for the future success of ATAX.”

In addition to his role as ATAX’s interim CEO, Mr. Rogozinski served as the Partnership’s Chief Investment Officer since September 2019. Previously, Mr. Rogozinski was an Executive Managing Director of Greystone Capital Advisors LLC, a position he held beginning October 2017. In that role, Mr. Rogozinski oversaw Greystone Capital Advisors' originations, structured debt products and complex, specialized financing solutions for real estate owners and developers seeking debt and equity for construction and portfolio refinancing of multifamily and mixed-use assets. From February 2009 to September 2017, Mr. Rogozinski was the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Dreadnought Capital Management Corporation, an SEC registered investment advisor that he co-founded in 2009. There, he focused on direct lending and debt investing in public-private housing and project finance, overseeing more than $1.1 billion in deployed capital. Mr. Rogozinski received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fordham University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.  

