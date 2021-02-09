 

Home Medical Equipment Market to Garner $56.45 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Home Medical Equipment Market by Functionality (Therapeutic Equipment [Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment, Home IV Equipment, Home Dialysis Equipment, and Other Home Therapeutic Equipment), Patient Monitoring Equipment [Blood Glucose Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Holter Monitors, Peak Flow Meters, Apnea Monitors, Heart Rate Monitors, Baby Monitors, Electronic Thermometers, and Coagulation Monitors], and Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Assist Devices, Medical Furniture, and Bathroom Safety Equipment) and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Retail Medical Stores and Online Retailers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global home medical equipment industry was pegged at $30.54 billion and is expected to reach $56.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global home medical equipment market. However, complications associated with use of medical equipment and limited expertise for home-based users hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The demand for home medical equipment increased during the pandemic as patients preferred to treat themselves at home and avoided hospital admittance as much as possible.
  • However, the lockdown regulations imposed by governments forced manufacturing companies to shutdown all activities, which created the supply-demand gap and challenges in disruption of medical equipment.

The therapeutic equipment segment dominated the market

