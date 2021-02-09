Citrix Tackles Employee Well-Being

Businesses are only as healthy as the people that run them. And let’s face it: many of us are ailing. The pandemic has upended the way we work and driven our stress to record levels. The US Census Bureau reports that over 30 percent of American adults have demonstrated signs of anxiety and depression since April – an increase of 200 percent since 2019. To help bring things in check, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced the availability of new well-being capabilities within Citrix Workspace that companies can use to help employees better manage the pressures and complexities of the workday so they can be and do their best.

“Traditionally, companies have focused on the physical well-being of their employees and viewed the other aspects as a bit taboo. But the pandemic has changed this,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “Companies are now having more holistic conversations that cover the mental, spiritual, and emotional aspects of well-being because they realize that they must create a workspace that empowers their people to be well on all fronts.”

And there is incentive for them to do so. The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

“We cannot remain in this state of cognitive and emotional turmoil, with fatigue, negativity, and overload,” says Amit Sood, MD and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being. “A solution is to become resilient so that we can withstand and bounce back from the adversity we currently face, become physically stronger, establish better relationships, and enjoy greater success at work.”

The Space to Succeed

With Citrix, companies can create the space people need to be well and succeed. Using Citrix Workspace, they can deliver a secure, reliable and consistent experience that removes the noise and distractions from work, enabling employees to focus, innovate and create value.

And, leveraging new microapp capabilities within the solution, they can seamlessly integrate well-being functionality into the workspace and make it part of how they work. The easy-to-use, low-code tools enable companies to automatically surface relevant content and resources to support employees and deliver it to any device. And they can be used to drive vital tasks associated with well-being and make it part of the workday such as: