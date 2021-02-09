 

Citrix Tackles Employee Well-Being

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Businesses are only as healthy as the people that run them. And let’s face it: many of us are ailing. The pandemic has upended the way we work and driven our stress to record levels. The US Census Bureau reports that over 30 percent of American adults have demonstrated signs of anxiety and depression since April – an increase of 200 percent since 2019. To help bring things in check, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced the availability of new well-being capabilities within Citrix Workspace that companies can use to help employees better manage the pressures and complexities of the workday so they can be and do their best.

“Traditionally, companies have focused on the physical well-being of their employees and viewed the other aspects as a bit taboo. But the pandemic has changed this,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “Companies are now having more holistic conversations that cover the mental, spiritual, and emotional aspects of well-being because they realize that they must create a workspace that empowers their people to be well on all fronts.”

And there is incentive for them to do so. The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

“We cannot remain in this state of cognitive and emotional turmoil, with fatigue, negativity, and overload,” says Amit Sood, MD and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being. “A solution is to become resilient so that we can withstand and bounce back from the adversity we currently face, become physically stronger, establish better relationships, and enjoy greater success at work.”

The Space to Succeed

With Citrix, companies can create the space people need to be well and succeed. Using Citrix Workspace, they can deliver a secure, reliable and consistent experience that removes the noise and distractions from work, enabling employees to focus, innovate and create value.

And, leveraging new microapp capabilities within the solution, they can seamlessly integrate well-being functionality into the workspace and make it part of how they work. The easy-to-use, low-code tools enable companies to automatically surface relevant content and resources to support employees and deliver it to any device. And they can be used to drive vital tasks associated with well-being and make it part of the workday such as:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citrix Tackles Employee Well-Being Businesses are only as healthy as the people that run them. And let’s face it: many of us are ailing. The pandemic has upended the way we work and driven our stress to record levels. The US Census Bureau reports that over 30 percent of American …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Grand Pacific Health Transforms Healthcare Delivery with Citrix
26.01.21
Severn Trent Adapts to Future of Work with Citrix
19.01.21
Citrix to Acquire Wrike, Delivering Modern Digital Workspace and Advancing Future of Work
18.01.21
Kreston Reeves Plans for and Delivers Future of Work with Citrix
14.01.21
Citrix Tops in Customer Support
12.01.21
Compeer Financial Delivers Superior User Experience with Citrix

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
26
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter