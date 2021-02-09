 

IGXGlobal Successfully Renews Cisco Gold Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, IGXGlobal UK Limited, has successfully achieved renewal of the Cisco Gold Certified Partner designation in the UK.

Successfully achieving renewal of the Cisco Gold Certification further validates the strength of IGXGlobal’s technical capabilities and commitment to supporting customers in the UK and across Europe in designing, implementing and operating modern Cisco-based solutions.

IGXGlobal has also earned Advanced Cisco Certifications in Enterprise Network, Collaboration, Data Centre, Security, and Service Provider Architectures.

“IGXGlobal is proud to have achieved renewal on our Gold Certification, as it further validates the level of specialised Cisco expertise we bring to the table when helping our customers navigate business challenges,” said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer and president of IGXGlobal’s parent company, ePlus Technology, inc. “Our role is to advise and strategise with our customers, then architect solutions that help propel their businesses forward--and the Gold level certification is a ringing endorsement of our ability to help customers succeed using Cisco solutions, coupled with ePlus services.”

ePlus Technology, inc. also carries a Cisco Gold Certification in the U.S. and has earned multiple Cisco Master Specialisation Ceritifications, including in Networking, Security, Collaboration, Cloud Builder, as well as Cloud and Managed Services Master. In addition to being a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, ePlus is a member of the Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Program and holds Cisco Advanced Specialisations in Data Centre Architecture, Collaboration Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture, Service Provider Architecture, Customer Experience, and Security Architecture. ePlus additionally carries numerous Cisco Authorised Technology Provider designations.

Achievement of these designations allows ePlus Technology, inc. to hold a place among an exclusive group of Specialised Partners with the most in-depth technology skills as well as demonstrated success in supporting critical, complex business and technology projects.

For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus, visit www.eplus.com/cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

Wertpapier


