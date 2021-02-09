 

FG Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

09.02.2021   

FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on December 15, 2020 and ending on March 14, 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on February 8, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on December 15, 2020 and ends on March 14, 2021. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to holders of record on March 1, 2021. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “FGFPP”.

FG Financial Group, Inc.

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

Additional Information

Additional information about FG Financial Group, Inc., including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, can be found at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, or at FGF’s corporate website: www.1347pih.com.

Wertpapier


