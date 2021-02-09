 

Walgreens and Uber Join Forces to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccine Equity

Walgreens and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), a global leader in ridesharing and on-demand delivery technology, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to help drive equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines among underserved communities. Together, Uber and Walgreens will combine their expertise to address common barriers to health equity including education, access, and technology.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to many interrelated factors that hinder vaccine access for communities of color, including vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to transportation.1 Walgreens and Uber are addressing these barriers through the development of educational programs with community leaders and organizations, technology solutions that make it easier to connect people with vaccine appointments, and free transportation to Walgreens vaccine clinics among socially vulnerable communities.

“By combining Walgreens’ deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to health care. We look forward to building on this exciting new partnership with Walgreens, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect more people with vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO.

Walgreens and Uber will roll out several initiatives over the coming months as vaccines become available for mass distribution, including:

  • Free transportation to Walgreens stores and offsite vaccine clinics as part of a larger commitment by Uber to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides to vaccinations. Pilot transportation programs will begin in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso.
  • One-click access to pre-schedule rides on Uber when a Walgreens vaccination appointment is made.*
  • New in-app features designed to more seamlessly connect people, including active drivers, delivery people, and freight carriers using Uber, Uber Eats, or Uber Freight, with vaccines when they become more readily available.
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

“Chicago Urban League is encouraged by Walgreens and Uber’s efforts to partner with organizations like ours that work tirelessly in the fight for equity and equality. We look forward to collaborating with them to help ensure vaccines reach into communities of color more equitably,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president & CEO, Chicago Urban League.

