 

National CineMedia (NCM) and Ziosk Team Up to Entertain Restaurant Guests Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:45  |  48   |   |   

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Ziosk, the industry leading restaurant technology platform for guest engagement, are reimagining entertainment at the table with a new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) relationship.

The new NCM/DOOH group, which was created to further unite brands with audiences beyond theaters in a variety of complementary venues, will sell Ziosk media inventory alongside NCM’s Noovie entertainment content and trivia programming on Ziosk’s national restaurant entertainment & media network.

With over 150,000 screens on tables at restaurants across the U.S., including top casual dining restaurants like Olive Garden, Yard House, Outback, Red Robin, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the Ziosk media network reaches highly engaged consumers with a dwell time of 50-55 minutes. Guests interact with the tablet to view specials, order food and drink, enroll in loyalty and eclub programs, view entertainment, complete surveys and contactless pay at the table. And since the Ziosk platform enables content to be curated according to the dining timeline, contextually relevant content can engage the audience at appropriate times throughout the experience with brand activation, trivia and entertainment content.

“Ziosk and National CineMedia go together like dinner and a movie – it’s the perfect place-based advertising combination,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with National CineMedia (NCM). “Ziosk tablets are integral to the dining experience in so many innovative restaurants, especially with today’s consumer demand for contactless ordering and payment options. Plus, movies are often a staple of enjoyable dinner conversation, so our Noovie entertainment and trivia content will be a welcome addition to the table, giving brands the ability to have direct, one-to-one engagement with people in a communal dining environment.”

“Ziosk is at the heart of personal interaction, conversation and experience – at the dining table,” said Jack Baum, chairman and CEO of Ziosk. “Our collaboration with NCM enables Ziosk to bring best-in-class entertainment content to guests and further enhances their dining experience through innovative technology.”

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the leading technology platform for the restaurant industry that drives guest engagement for restaurants. The Ziosk Platform is an omnichannel suite of products that provide safe, secure, contactless dining experiences and data insights to grow a restaurant’s top and bottom line. Initially known for the Ziosk Original tableside tablet, the Ziosk Platform now includes Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk Pro Server Tablet, Ziosk Mini and Ziosk Tether, all designed to bring convenience, safety and operational efficiency to the restaurant floor. Ziosk is strengthening guest engagement and operational efficiencies across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, the Ziosk relationship and expected consumer interactions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National CineMedia (NCM) and Ziosk Team Up to Entertain Restaurant Guests Nationwide National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Ziosk, the industry leading restaurant technology platform for guest engagement, are reimagining entertainment at the table with a new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
National CineMedia (NCM) and Harkins Theatres Sign Long-Term Cinema Advertising Agreement
14.01.21
National CineMedia and Captivate Connect to Reach Movie Audiences Where They Work and Live