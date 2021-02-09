Milestone Scientific Continues Expansion of Distributor Network for Dental Instrument in the US; Adds Two Additional Independent Distributors Covering Atlanta and Tennessee

Adds four independent U.S. distributors in under one month



ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed two additional distribution agreements with Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental for its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental are leading distributors of dental products in the U.S., headquartered in Atlanta and Tennessee, respectively.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, “In less than a month, we have expanded our network to include four new independent distributors covering key markets across the U.S. with extensive expertise and proven track records in launching new dental products. We believe our rapid progress illustrates the positive response and growing market demand for our dental instrument. Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental will be important additions to our distribution network as we educate dental professionals on the significant benefits of our dental instrument, including safety, efficiency, and, importantly, supporting the growth of dental practices. We believe these relationships will help boost sales of our dental instruments and drive incremental high margin, recurring handpiece sales in the coming years. We look forward to further expanding our coverage and working closely with our new distributors.”

“We have begun implementing our three-year strategy to expand the world-wide global dental market and are successfully adding domestic and global distribution partners. We believe that with this decentralized sales strategy in combination with our increased marketing efforts, we can further grow the dental business in the future.”

About Atlanta Dental

Since 1868 Atlanta Dental has focused exclusively on serving the customers with quality dental Products, Services, and Technology. The mission of Atlanta Dental is to build relationships that are both lasting and rewarding through the precise delivery of product, service & technology solutions to the dental profession and to be the industry leader in the Southeast that cultivates customer, employee and vendor satisfaction while meeting the growth and profit objectives. For more information, please visit: https://atlantadental.com/.