 

NXT-ID Reduces Term Debt by $5.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Oxford, Connecticut, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT-ID, Inc. (“NXTD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced today it has made a prepayment of approximately $5.0 million in principal of its senior secured debt. As a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the outstanding principal amount to approximately $5.7 million.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO of NXTD: “I’m pleased to report that we have nearly halved our debt load so early into 2021.  The reduction in our debt will save us approximately $700,000 in interest costs annually.  That savings will enable us to invest more capital in our business and will play a key role in our continued ability to weather the COVID storm and better position us to get our new products to market quicker and open up new distribution channels as we have indicated in our previous shareholder updates.”

Miceli further commented that de-levering the Term Debt is and has been a key objective for the Company and this significant prepayment reflects our continued commitment to building shareholder value. To date, the Company has repaid approximately $10.7 mil or 65% of its Term Loan from inception.

About Nxt-ID, Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. The Company has extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies. Through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, Nxt-ID, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Learn more about Nxt-ID at www.nxt-id.com. For Nxt-ID, Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com

Forward-Looking Statements for Nxt-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: Vincent S. Miceli
investors@nxt-id.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXT-ID Reduces Term Debt by $5.0 Million Oxford, Connecticut, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXT-ID, Inc. (“NXTD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced today it has made a prepayment of approximately $5.0 million in principal of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Nxt-ID, Inc. Provides a General Update on the Status of its Business

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
117
NXT-ID: The Next Big Thing?