 

Asia Broadband Updates Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Status

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the development of the AABB Wallet for the Company’s gold-backed cryptocurrency token and is in the process of testing the iOS and Android versions of the platform. Once the testing has been completed, CSHC will start the upload of the applications to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, prior to the full transfer of the Apps to the Company. In addition, CSHC has created the AABB Gold (AABBG) token for the Company that will allow users to purchase the tokens upon the transfer of AABB Wallet to the client. Lastly, the AABB Gold’s Economic Algorithm has been finalized and its implementation has begun. The Economic Algorithm is an in-depth plan that focuses on AABB Gold’s ease of access, use, stimulation of B2B purchases of metals, and the creation of an additional sustainable revenue stream for the Company. Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project, the AABB Gold token will create liquidity and monetize physical gold holdings and future gold production.

CSHC has also built a branded website for the AABB Gold token and is collaborating with the Company to plan the launch of a marketing campaign. The Company’s primary goal for the token is to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by expanding circulation targeting large population and high growth markets globally including India and China. The economic fundamentals of India’s high demand and interest in physical gold and China’s expanding use of its national digital currency and digital wallets could naturally lend themselves to the future use of the AABB Gold token. The Company expects to go live with the launch of its AABB Gold (AABBG) token within the next several weeks.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

Investor Relations & Financial Media
Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia Broadband Updates Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Status LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the development of the AABB Wallet for the Company’s gold-backed cryptocurrency token and is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Asia Broadband Updates Auditor Status For Uplist Qualification
02.02.21
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
28.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Achieves $16 Million Annual Gross Profit and Validates Mining Operations Success
26.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Designates $10 Million To Initial Development Program For Colima, Mexico Gold Property And Facilities
20.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Responds To Shareholder Proposal
14.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Completes $82 Million Sale Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico To Joint Venture Partner
12.01.21
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Enters Negotiations To Expand Gold Property Ownership Footprint In The Renowned Production Region of Colima Mexico