Sharps Compliance Announces Appointment of Pat Mulloy, Veteran CEO of Long-Term and Senior Care Businesses, to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today announced the appointment of William Patrick (Pat”) Mulloy II to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Mulloy has more than 20 years of experience in the senior housing and long-term care industry, having led three successful senior housing companies. Most recently he served as Chief Executive Officer of Elmcroft Senior Living, a provider of assisted and independent living, as well as memory and respite care, with over 80 communities in 18 states, which he led from its founding in 2006 through early 2018. From 1996 through early 2000, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atria Senior Living, Inc., a large, national provider of retirement, assisted living and dementia care services. He served as CEO of Atria as both a private and public entity and led the successful sale of that company to Lazard Freres Real Estate Investments. In 2000, Mr. Mulloy was recruited by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to lead their venture backed senior housing company, LifeTrust America. In 2004 he was instrumental in the sale and merger of LifeTrust into Five Star Quality Care, Inc., a larger, national, publicly traded provider of senior housing services. Prior to 1996, Mr. Mulloy practiced law for nearly 20 years and also served as the Secretary of Finance to the Governor of Kentucky. He holds undergraduate and law degrees from Vanderbilt University and is licensed to practice law in New York and Kentucky.

Mr. Mulloy now serves on several boards including: Vice Chair of University of Louisville Health Inc. and Director of Assembly Healthcare, which provides an array of technology-enabled products and services to long term care communities. Mr. Mulloy is also a member of the Board of Directors of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-RBCAA). He also currently serves as Board Chair of Argentum, the country’s leading trade association representing senior living operators and capital providers.

Sharon Gabrielson, Chair of Sharps’ Board of Directors, stated, “With his distinguished career and corporate leadership experience in the Long-Term and Senior Care industry, we believe Pat will be an excellent addition to the Sharps Compliance Board of Directors. He brings extensive industry experience and knowledge particularly as we focus on increasing our business and offerings in the long-term care market. Pat’s many years of leadership experience which include contending with challenges specific to the senior housing market will add valuable perspective to our board and the management team.”