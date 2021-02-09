OpGen, Inc. Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under NASDAQ Rules

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single U.S.- based, healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of (i) 2,784,184 shares of common stock (ii) 5,549,149 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one share of common stock. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investor, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered common share purchase warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase 4,166,666 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.00, and each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $2.99, pursuant to a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable, at an exercise price of $0.01, and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.55 per share, will be exercisable commencing on the six-month anniversary of the date of issuance, and will expire five and one half (5.5) years from the date of issuance (collectively, the “Offering”).



The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236106) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock sold in the Offering will be filed by OpGen with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectuses, can be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.