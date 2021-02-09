 

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Metromile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:31  |  74   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA AND SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“INSU II”) (NASDAQ: INAQ), today announced the business combination (the “Business Combination”) between INSU II and Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, was approved by INSU II’s stockholders, with the Business Combination supported by over 99% of the shares of INSU II voted at the special meeting of INSU II stockholders (“Special Meeting”).

Nine proposals were considered and voted upon by its stockholders at the Special Meeting on February 9, 2021. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021.

Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed, and over 99% of funds will remain in INSU II’s trust account as of closing. As a result, INSU II will have approximately $400 million of proceeds available in its trust account prior to the Business Combination, which includes $170 million to be received in the previously announced private placement, which was approved by INSU II’s stockholders and is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the Business Combination.

The Business Combination is expected to close later today. Following the close, the combined company will be renamed Metromile, Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to being trading on  NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “MILE” and “MILEW”, respectively, commencing on February 10, 2021.

About Metromile

Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees. 

Disclaimer

