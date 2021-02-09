 

Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces US$21.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold, TRX or the Company), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 32,923,078 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of US$0.65 per share in a registered direct offering. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,461,539 common stock in a concurrent private placement. The common stock warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.  

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for continued development of the Buckreef Gold Project, including capital expenditures, continued exploration, general corporate purposes and working capital.
  
This offering of common stock is being made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-250146) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on November 25, 2020, and Form F-3MEF filed thereafter. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company has undertaken to file a registration statement as soon as practicable.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces US$21.4 Million Registered Direct Offering TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold, TRX or the Company), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Andrew Cheatle Appointed COO and Mine Plan Update Approved
02.02.21
Tanzanian Gold Announces Retirement of Remaining Convertible Debt
21.01.21
TanGold Announces Board and Management Change
20.01.21
2020 Year in Review – Advancing Buckreef