Environmental Business Leader, terrapass, Introduces Enhanced Online Offerings for Individuals, Families and Businesses and a New Partnership

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist, and a member of Just Energy Group (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE), is excited to roll out new, robust enhancements to its website that make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take action against climate change and reduce their own carbon footprint. Terrapass helps restore the balance through its environmentally mission-driven business, providing customers tools that help them understand their carbon footprint and provides custom products that enable them to fund green projects advancing sustainability and reduce greenhouse gasses.

Through the terrapass online platform, anyone, anywhere can purchase carbon offsets to reduce their carbon footprint. The latest product enhancements enable individuals and households, small businesses, and medium- to large-sized commercial entities to find carbon offsetting solutions tailored for their size and needs.

Now, terrapass makes it easier than ever for customers to enroll in carbon offsetting plans that fit their carbon footprint with only a few simple pieces of information using our two new products – Carbon Balanced Living Plan (for individuals and families) and Carbon Balanced Business Plan. These plans add to an already robust product suite that includes a variety of options built to fit the major sources of personal and business carbon footprints:

“At terrapass, our mission is to reduce the greatest amount of carbon emissions we possibly can,” says Karra Marino, Vice President, terrapass. “I am passionate about connecting our growing scope of environmental options with more eco-conscious partners. Tackling climate change requires both immediate action as well as long term sustainability solutions, which involves working together as individuals and businesses. As consumers, we cannot on our own completely avoid carbon emissions associated with our day to day activities. Terrapass exists to empower everyone with tools to help them understand their carbon footprint and an opportunity to fund carbon offset and renewable energy projects that are not only meaningful to them, but that contribute to sustainability and restore the balance as we move toward a lower-carbon economy.”