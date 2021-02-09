 

Oncology Pharma Renews Licensing Agreement With Ribera Solutions LLC for Its Connect2Med Clinical Trials Platform

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its world-wide Licensing Agreement with Ribera Solutions (under its tradename “Connect2Med”) with exclusivity for oncology, including drug development, clinical trials, personalized oncology and therapeutics.

"Connect2Med” is a patient engagement and retention platform designed to improve the clinical trial experience for both patients and providers. With Connect2Med, sponsors, CROs, and sites have a place for leads, or people in their databases, to "live" in an online community. Our platform provides a private, secure space where people interested in or recruited to clinical trials have a safe, closed community they can join that provides trustworthy information and compassionate connections to support them on their journey. 

Connect2Med provides a motivating trial experience through increased engagement and easy to use communication tools. They have access to a dedicated trial specific portal (patient facing app), where they can perform functions like eDiary, ePRO, telehealth visits. The platform is FHIR compatible and easily integrates with EHR, CTMS, CRM from major vendors in the industry. Patients’ workflow can be automated through a set of digital workflows, with automated interventions and escalation when needed. Sites and CROs can post upcoming trials in a public space for all to see, boosting public awareness through social sharing. Site owners and Sponsors have access to impactful data, metrics and reports that allow them to make strategic decisions to improve retention, growth, performance, satisfaction and ROI.

Oncology Pharma is pleased to be continuing its licensing agreement with Ribera Solutions.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (www.oncology-pharma.com)

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Ribera Solutions, LLC (www.riberasolutions.com)

Ribera Solutions (CA, USA) has developed Web based Connect2Med platform with iOS and Android mobile Apps. Ribera’s mission is to provide solutions for solving challenging problems timely through simple, practical and economical approaches.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:
For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:
One Sansome Street, Suite 3500
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415-869-1038
Fax: 415-946-8801
website: email: info@oncology-pharma.com




