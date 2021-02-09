LifeClips, Inc. Appoints Robert Grinberg as President and CEO

Robert Grinberg is a seasoned entrepreneur with interests in numerous enterprises. For the past 20 years he has been a private investor in public companies through his family office. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Stemtech Corporation, a Florida based nutrition company, and is a founder of Kaya Holdings, Inc., a Jamaica based cannabis company. Prior to managing his personal investments, Mr. Grinberg operated his own brokerage firm, Program Trading Corp.

Robert Grinberg, CEO of LifeClips, said, "I became an investor in LifeClips 5 years ago, it’s been a long road to success. The company needs leadership and direction to have a fighting chance, and I am excited to provide my expertise for this venture. I consider myself a value added investor, and I would like to bring a sustainable infrastructure that can translate that value to all the shareholders. This means I am not only an investor, but I utilize the resources I have to unlock value from public companies through the implementation of financial, operational and governance initiatives." Mr. Grinberg continued, "Just like every other Life Clips shareholder, I have invested my own money, which is why I have taken it upon myself to accept the position and responsibility as the Chief Executive Officer. In this role, my number one priority will be to attempt to make LifeClips a financial success for all of our shareholders."

Victoria Rudman, Chief Financial Officer of LifeClips said, “Robert Grinberg is a great addition to our company. He is a leader who is focused on delivering great outcomes for customers, employees, communities, and shareholders and we look forward to the new ideas he will bring to LifeClips.”

Visit our corporate website at www.lifeclips.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the government and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

