Cardtronics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM) (“Cardtronics” or the “Company”), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, announced today that it expects to release the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on February 23, 2021. The Company expects to provide additional detailed disclosures regarding the Company’s performance and business updates in an Earnings Supplement, which will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the fourth quarter and full year earnings release announcement.



In light of the Company’s pending transaction with NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) (“NCR”) announced on January 25, 2021, Cardtronics has elected to cease conducting quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company plans to continue providing quarterly earnings releases and will continue to file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) until the transaction has been completed. For more information about the pending transaction with NCR, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021, and the Company’s preliminary proxy statement relating to the required shareholder approvals to be filed with the SEC.