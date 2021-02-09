NIH Sponsored Study at Stanford University School of Medicine to Utilize Fluidigm Mass Cytometry Technology and Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay to Evaluate Immune Responses in Pediatric Patients with COVID-19

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that Fluidigm mass cytometry technology and the Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay will be used in a longitudinal study of approximately 250 pediatric patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study on immune system activity in SARS-CoV-2 positive children, Pediatric Research Immune Network on SARS-CoV-2 and MIS-C (PRISM) (NCT04588363), will compare data from those with asymptomatic infections, mild COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). A goal of the PRISM study is to characterize the immunologic pathways associated with different disease presentations and outcomes.

“In the U.S. alone, more than 1,650 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C, which typically begins several weeks after SARS-CoV-2 exposure. MIS-C is a potentially life-threatening condition marked by severe inflammation of one or more bodily organs,” said Sheri M. Krams, PhD, Professor of Surgery and Senior Associate Dean for Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Krams is a lead researcher on the study, along with Olivia M. Martinez, PhD, Professor of Surgery at Stanford Medicine.

“Little is known about the immunologic mechanisms and characteristics associated with different forms of MIS-C and COVID-19 in children,” Krams said. “The study aims to fill gaps in understanding the clinical spectrum of COVID-19 in children and young adults, the long-term outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infection in these populations and the underlying immunologic basis of MIS-C. This knowledge could be extremely valuable in preventing, managing and developing effective therapies for this dangerous consequence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The study is expected to enroll about 250 SARS-CoV-2 infected patients under age 21 from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Blood samples will be collected at 20 clinical sites and will be sent to Stanford for evaluation using the Fluidigm Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay on the company’s Helios CyTOF system.

The study will utilize Fluidigm’s unique Cell-ID 20-Plex Pd Barcoding Kit to allow up to 20 tests to be performed in a single run. Fluidigm’s automated Maxpar Pathsetter and debarcoding software will be used to analyze the data generated with the assay.