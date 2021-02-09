Millrock Reports Amendment to 64North Gold Project Option Agreement With Resolution Minerals, Alaska

Highlights



The amendment provides Millrock with additional equity exposure in Resolution Minerals in return for a reduction in earn-in exploration expenditure requirements.

The amendment will allow Resolution Minerals to raise funds for continued drilling at the 64North gold project.

Resolution Minerals indicates it plans to drill at the Sunrise and East Pogo prospects in 2021.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) announces that it has agreed to an amendment to the existing option agreement concerning the 64North gold project that was signed and announced in 2019 with Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX: RML, “Resolution”). Resolution has recently earned a 30% interest in the project and can elect to increase its ownership to 42% this year through cash and share payments, as well as through additional exploration expenditures.

Under the original agreement, Resolution would be required to spend US$5.0 million on exploration in 2021. To ultimately earn up to a 60% interest in the coming years, Resolution would have been required to spend a total of US$20 million. Under the terms of the amended agreement, the total spend required to earn 60% is now US$12 million. In return for this reduction, Millrock will be entitled to receive an increase of 12 million RML shares over the course of the option agreement and will receive an immediate payment of 15 million RML shares that otherwise would not have been made until February 2022.