 

Lakeside Software Integrates with ServiceNow to Drive Proactive IT Service Management

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software today announced the availability of SysTrack Root Cause Analysis, an app for ServiceNow that delivers endpoint intelligence to enable proactive service desk operations and improve workforce efficiency.

The integration provides context for root cause analysis within the ServiceNow IT Service Management platform, including device details, end-user experience scoring, top problems, and critical sensors. Lakeside's sensors detect adverse conditions and anomalies, which are surfaced along with suggested resolution pathways to help agents address problems proactively and minimize productivity impacts.

When deeper analysis is required, agents can travel back in time to the scene of the incident with a snapshot of performance taken when the ticket was logged. Lakeside's Black Box capability removes the need to engage with the employee who submitted the ticket, so they can continue working without interruption.

"Lakeside's integration for ServiceNow enables service desk operations to run more efficiently by providing the agent intelligence needed to resolve problems proactively without involving the end user," said Mark Slaga, IBM's General Manager of Digital Workplace Services. "With the addition of Lakeside's industry-unique sensors within the ServiceNow platform and IBM's ability to create custom sensors, we can accelerate remote support, improve service quality, and seamlessly remove productivity roadblocks with predictive management."

Lakeside was recently named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: End-User Experience Management, Q4 2020. The report, which evaluated the top 11 EUEM vendors on 10 criteria, rated Lakeside as differentiated in the third-party integration criterion.

"We're always looking for opportunities to provide actionable intelligence when it counts," said Ben Murphy, Lakeside's Senior Director of Product Management. "Through our integration with ServiceNow, customers can empower the L1 service desk with the information needed to process tickets faster and improve service quality without leaving the Now Platform."

Request a demo at lakesidesoftware.com.

About Lakeside
Lakeside Software is the leader in digital experience monitoring. We develop software that provides the visibility IT teams need to design and support productive digital workplaces.

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

 



