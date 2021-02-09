TrueMotion Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem; Introduces Claims Accelerator Powered by Smartphone Telematics Data

TrueMotion’s Ready for Guidewire telematics accelerator seamlessly connects TrueMotion’s platform to Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling adjusters to access crash-scene telematics data directly within ClaimCenter. When a crash occurs, data like location, time, speed of impact, and weather is automatically available for adjusters to verify with the insured at First Notice of Loss (FNOL), streamlining the claims data collection process for all involved.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that TrueMotion, Inc., a leading platform for smartphone telematics, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner to offer a claims accelerator powered by smartphone telematics data . The companies also announced that TrueMotion’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace .

TrueMotion pinpoints the crash location and driving events before and after a crash for coverage investigation. Adjusters can review the crash location with a fully integrated Google Street and Map view with a collision indicator. With TrueMotion’s telematics data, adjusters can also see if the insured visited a hospital following the crash. This information helps adjusters ask policyholders the right questions and determine the correct injury team to contact if needed.

With TrueMotion’s telematics accelerator for ClaimCenter, adjusters can:

Save time and administrative burden because telematics and crash data are automatically pre-filled with the click of a button;

Quickly understand the details of a car crash through an automatically generated, fact-based description of what happened during the incident; and

Verify claims information and handle claims faster and more efficiently to improve the claims experience overall for the insured.

According to a J.D. Power study, “satisfaction with the claims experience affects customer retention and referrals”, among satisfied claimants, over 80 percent said they “definitely will” renew their policy and recommend their insurer, contributing to as much as 30% higher profitability. Making the claims experience simple and positive for insureds can help considerably with customer retention and loyalty.