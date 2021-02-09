 

TrueMotion Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem; Introduces Claims Accelerator Powered by Smartphone Telematics Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:55  |  54   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that TrueMotion, Inc., a leading platform for smartphone telematics, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner to offer a claims accelerator powered by smartphone telematics data. The companies also announced that TrueMotion’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

TrueMotion’s Ready for Guidewire telematics accelerator seamlessly connects TrueMotion’s platform to Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling adjusters to access crash-scene telematics data directly within ClaimCenter. When a crash occurs, data like location, time, speed of impact, and weather is automatically available for adjusters to verify with the insured at First Notice of Loss (FNOL), streamlining the claims data collection process for all involved.

TrueMotion pinpoints the crash location and driving events before and after a crash for coverage investigation. Adjusters can review the crash location with a fully integrated Google Street and Map view with a collision indicator. With TrueMotion’s telematics data, adjusters can also see if the insured visited a hospital following the crash. This information helps adjusters ask policyholders the right questions and determine the correct injury team to contact if needed.

With TrueMotion’s telematics accelerator for ClaimCenter, adjusters can:

  • Save time and administrative burden because telematics and crash data are automatically pre-filled with the click of a button;
  • Quickly understand the details of a car crash through an automatically generated, fact-based description of what happened during the incident; and
  • Verify claims information and handle claims faster and more efficiently to improve the claims experience overall for the insured.

According to a J.D. Power study, “satisfaction with the claims experience affects customer retention and referrals”, among satisfied claimants, over 80 percent said they “definitely will” renew their policy and recommend their insurer, contributing to as much as 30% higher profitability. Making the claims experience simple and positive for insureds can help considerably with customer retention and loyalty.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TrueMotion Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem; Introduces Claims Accelerator Powered by Smartphone Telematics Data Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that TrueMotion, Inc., a leading platform for smartphone telematics, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Guidewire erhält drei XCelent-Auszeichnungen für die Policenverwaltung in EMEA
08.02.21
Guidewire Receives Three XCelent Awards for Policy Administration in EMEA
02.02.21
ClaimFox’s Claim File Request Fulfillment Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
28.01.21
Wawanesa Selects Guidewire Cloud for Digital Business Growth
27.01.21
Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem Celebrates 100 Partner Milestone
22.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software, Inc.
12.01.21
Cambridge Mobile Telematics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Integration to Facilitate Smartphone Telematics Program Creation