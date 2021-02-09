 

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) signed Suzanne Scott to a new multi-year contract to remain in her current role as CEO of FOX News Media, announced Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, to whom she will continue to report.

In making the announcement, Murdoch said: “Suzanne’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across FOX News Media. Her investments in the people and purpose of FOX News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow FOX News.”

Scott commented: “I am grateful to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for the opportunity to continue leading FOX News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success.”

In May 2018, Scott was named FOX News’ first female CEO. In this role, she expanded the FOX News Channel brand into a multi-platform powerhouse now known as FOX News Media. FOX News Media encompasses linear channels, FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN); the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, which Scott launched in 2018 and 2020 respectively; FOX News Digital and FOX News Audio, both of which she revamped; FOX News Books, which Scott launched in 2020; and the upcoming platform FOX Weather, for which she announced plans in 2020.

Under her leadership, FNC was the most-watched basic cable network for the fifth consecutive year in 2020 across key day parts, and was the first cable news network ever to end the year with more than 3.5 million viewers in primetime, the highest ratings in its history. FNC has also remained number one in cable news for 19 consecutive years under Scott. Notably, in 2020, FOX News made television history as the first cable network to surpass broadcast primetime for a season, which FNC has maintained from Memorial Day through the present. FOX News Media also delivered stellar financial results under Scott, marking a record year in advertising sales during fiscal year 2020.

