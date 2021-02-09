 

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
09.02.2021, 15:01  |  44   |   |   

^

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: Q1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 09.02.2021
Kursziel: 77,50 Euro
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

Cloud growth and margin increase

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (calendar Q4), All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to increase revenue (+3%), EBIT (+24%) and EPS (+21%) - despite the pandemic-related restraint of some customers. Key to the margin expansion was growth in recurring revenue (revenue share 51%; Q1 19/20:50%). The planned acquisition of SAP service provider SNP Poland should strengthen the existing growth momentum and allow the All for One Group to benefit to a greater extent from the migration wave towards SAP S/4HANA (via CONVERSION/4). Despite the share price increase in recent months, the upcoming migration wave does not yet seem to be fully priced in - with a 20/21 EV/sales of around 0.9, the All for One Group is favorable by peer comparison.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR77.50. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22092.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

Kontakt für Rückfragen
BankM AG
Daniel Grossjohann
Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42
Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50
Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Kaufen
Analyst: BankM
Kursziel: 77,50 Euro


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ausbruch ???

Diskussion: DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutli
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen ^ Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE Unternehmen: All for One Group SE ISIN: DE0005110001 Anlass der Studie: Q1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse Empfehlung: Kaufen seit: 09.02.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP: Grenke-Manager tritt wegen möglicher Compliance-Mängel ab - Kurssturz
Aktien New York: Wieder auf Rekordjagd - Längste Gewinnserie seit sechs Monaten
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Qiagen winkt mit Fusion ein Hoch seit mehr als 20 Jahren
Royals winken Hunderte Millionen Pfund aus Windpark-Geschäften
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Leichte Verluste nach Rekorden
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow endet im Plus auf Rekordhoch
ROUNDUP: Total verdient im Schlussquartal mehr als erwartet - Verlust 2020
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax & Co. wieder auf Rekordjagd
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lanxess schwach - Barclays: Lonza-Sparte wäre attraktiv gewesen
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger streichen nach Rekorden zu Wochenbeginn Gewinne ein
Titel
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage (deutsch)
ROUNDUP 3: Nord Stream 2 baut umstrittene Gasleitung trotz US-Sanktionen weiter (2) 
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäischer Handel und vorgeschlagenes US-Listing der EcoGraf-Aktien (deutsch)
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Freudensprung bei Freenet dank überraschend hoher Ausschüttungen
Grenke findet mögliche Compliance-Schwachstelle - Manager geht - Aktie stürzt ab
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daimler-Anleger bejubeln Pläne zum Börsengang der Truck-Sparte
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar (2) 
US-Broker Robinhood lässt wieder freien Aktienhandel zu - auch bei Gamestop
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daimler-Anleger bejubeln Pläne zum Börsengang der Truck-Sparte
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Noch 8 statt 50: Robinhood schränkt weiter Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien ein
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Talfahrt geht weiter - Nervosität steigt
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger (deutsch)
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste kurz vor Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow knickt ein - Furcht vor Marktverwerfungen
Bitcoin fällt nach Rekordjagd deutlich zurück
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pläne der Konkurrenz setzen Varta unter Druck
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutlicher Anstieg bei EBIT und EBIT-Marge. Geplante Übernahme wird Wachstumsdynamik stärken (deutsch)(1) 
04.02.21
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutlicher Anstieg bei EBIT und EBIT-Marge. Geplante Übernahme wird Wachstumsdynamik stärken
04.02.21
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum
15.01.21
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english
15.01.21
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
14.01.21
Großauftrag: KSB Konzern setzt auf All for One Group als strategischen Partner rund um IT-Betrieb und Digitalisierung
14.01.21
Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Buy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
1.066
Ausbruch ???
04.02.21
2
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutli