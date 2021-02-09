 

DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Extraordinarily strong operating income expected in first quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 15:11  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Quarter Results
Klöckner & Co SE: Extraordinarily strong operating income expected in first quarter of 2021

09-Feb-2021 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the beginning of the current fiscal year the recovery in steel demand continued. In addition, price levels in Europe and the USA have continued to rise significantly. Due to the cost base already sustainably reduced by the Surtsey project, Klöckner & Co can benefit particularly strongly from the positive market development. Against this background, the company expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of €110-130 million in the first quarter of 2021 and therefore very considerably above the prior-year quarter.

Previously, operating income before material special effects was only expected to improve considerably compared with the prior-year quarter (first quarter of 2020: €21 million).

The guidance for the fiscal year 2021 will be announced together with the results for the fiscal year 2020 on March 10, 2021.
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2019, page 273 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html). 
 

09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)203 / 307-0
Fax: +49 (0)203 / 307-5000
E-mail: info@kloeckner.com
Internet: www.kloeckner.com
ISIN: DE000KC01000
WKN: KC0100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167077

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167077  09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167077&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Klöckner&Co auf langfristiger Basis investieren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: Extraordinarily strong operating income expected in first quarter of 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Quarter Results Klöckner & Co SE: Extraordinarily strong operating income expected in first quarter of 2021 09-Feb-2021 / 15:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
IMC International Mining erwirbt neues Projekt.
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt Rücktritt von Thomaz Burckhardt als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership
DGAP-DD: AUTO1 Group SE english
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:38 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Klöckner & Co springen hoch - Optimistische Quartalsprognose
15:37 Uhr
Klöckner & Co ist bei erstem Quartal zuversichtlich - Aktie an SDax-Spitze
15:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Außergewöhnlich starkes operatives Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2021 erwartet (deutsch)
15:11 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Außergewöhnlich starkes operatives Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2021 erwartet
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Klöckner & Co SE (deutsch)
25.01.21
JEFFERIES belässt Klöckner & Co auf 'Buy'
18.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Investoren halten sich weiter zurück
18.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE stuft Klöckner & Co auf 'Underperform'
12.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stahlwerte im Aufwind mit Stahlpreis-Entwicklung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:45 Uhr
44.720
Klöckner&Co auf langfristiger Basis investieren?
05.05.20
2
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Klöckner & Co auf 'Reduce'