 

Ware2Go Recognized With Key Industry Awards

Ware2Go, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform enabling merchants of any size to offer one to two-day shipping, today announced that it has been honored with two major industry awards. The company was named a “gold winner” for Most Innovative Product of the Year in the enterprise category by the 2020 Best in Biz Awards and was also named a “Top 10 Logistics Tech Startup” for 2020 by Logistics Tech Outlook.

The Best in Biz Award recognized Ware2Go’s suite of supply chain tools that enables merchants to make smarter and faster decisions about building, planning, and adjusting their fulfillment workflows. Through in-depth and automated analysis of the merchant’s customer order data, the software employs combined data models and machine learning to give merchants valuable insights quickly so they can make smarter decisions that will move their business forward. The use of machine learning automates processes in a way that is traditionally only attainable for large enterprises and makes valuable data insights available to businesses of all sizes. Small to mid-sized businesses can now fully optimize their fulfillment networks to compete at scale.

Best in Biz also highlighted Ware2Go’s contribution to the 1M Masks effort, a philanthropic initiative created to deliver free personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare providers in New York City and beyond. 1M Masks became the first free PPE provider to offer an eCommerce ordering process that automatically triggers fulfillment via Ware2Go’s warehouse management software – enabling healthcare workers to quickly and frictionlessly order and receive PPE within two days.

Ware2Go’s naming to Logistics Tech Outlook’s list of Top 10 Logistics Tech Startups for 2020 was based on Ware2Go’s innovation as a leading vendor of on-demand supply chain services and technology and its ability to “easily position products closer to end customers for a fast and reliable order-to-delivery experience.” Logistics Tech Outlook also notes that Ware2Go is part of a group of elite vendors which both recognized and responded to the need for an “accelerated pace of digitalization in the logistics sector” and that Ware2Go is among the startup companies that “address issues pertinent to the logistics sector by implementing current trends.”

“We’re truly proud to be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards, as well as Logistics Tech Outlook, for our work to level the playing field for businesses of all sizes with innovative and technology-driven fulfillment solutions,” said Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go. “We’re committed to empowering our customers – as well as our warehouse and shipping partners – with the technology and tools they need to do their jobs more efficiently.”

About Ware2Go

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, operates a turnkey nationwide fulfillment network designed to help merchants easily position products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for storage, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud-based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go simplifies nationwide fulfillment to help you meet your customers’ needs and expectations.



