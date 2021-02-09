 

The Hertz Corporation Selects Teradata Vantage in the Cloud for Scalable & Elastic Analytics Environment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that The Hertz Corporation is moving its entire Teradata Global Data Warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services. Continuing its longstanding relationship with Teradata, Hertz selected the company’s cloud offering to modernize its business without sacrificing the unmatched scale, speed, and analytic sophistication of the Vantage platform.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is one of the largest global rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“As part of our ongoing business transformation to modernize our technology and reduce costs, we are migrating our legacy analytics environment to the cloud to take advantage of the elasticity and scalability that it provides,” said Manish Agarwal, Vice President, Data & Analytics at The Hertz Corporation. “We selected Teradata Vantage on AWS to be a fast and low risk path to the cloud. We were pleased that the migration effort was timely, on budget, and that performance has exceeded expectations. This move fits well with our strategy and complements our other on-going efforts to migrate to the cloud.”

With Vantage delivered as-a-service on AWS, The Hertz Corporation can holistically manage its complex, global inventory to ensure optimal customer service and financial performance and derive business-critical insights across its organization at speed and scale. By comprehensively tracking and analyzing transaction data across its global locations, Hertz is also able to create value-added programs that drive revenue and profitability, and result in technology savings.

“We are thrilled that Hertz decided to migrate their on-premises legacy Global Data Warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the Cloud as part of the company’s enterprise-wide modernization efforts – but we’re even prouder that this complex migration was such a success from a budget, timing and performance perspective,” said Ashish Yajnik, Vice President of Vantage Cloud at Teradata. “The ability for Hertz to cost-effectively query data from across their global operations, at the speed and scale they’ve come to expect from the Vantage platform, is a validation of this modernized technology platform.”

“The technical success of this initiative was due in large part to an effective partnership between Hertz leadership, Teradata and the broader Hertz implementation team – all of whom were committed to the success of this project, as well as the on-time, on-budget delivery,” said Opal Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Hertz.

Teradata Vantage is the leading multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business. And by combining Vantage with first-party cloud services, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Hertz Corporation Selects Teradata Vantage in the Cloud for Scalable & Elastic Analytics Environment Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that The Hertz Corporation is moving its entire Teradata Global Data Warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Teradata Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
02.02.21
Teradata Provides 30-Day Free Trial for Modern Cloud Data Analytics
19.01.21
Teradata Vantage Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace
14.01.21
Teradata Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date