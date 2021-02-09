The Hertz Corporation Selects Teradata Vantage in the Cloud for Scalable & Elastic Analytics Environment

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is one of the largest global rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that The Hertz Corporation is moving its entire Teradata Global Data Warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the cloud – delivered as-a-service, on Amazon Web Services. Continuing its longstanding relationship with Teradata, Hertz selected the company’s cloud offering to modernize its business without sacrificing the unmatched scale, speed, and analytic sophistication of the Vantage platform.

“As part of our ongoing business transformation to modernize our technology and reduce costs, we are migrating our legacy analytics environment to the cloud to take advantage of the elasticity and scalability that it provides,” said Manish Agarwal, Vice President, Data & Analytics at The Hertz Corporation. “We selected Teradata Vantage on AWS to be a fast and low risk path to the cloud. We were pleased that the migration effort was timely, on budget, and that performance has exceeded expectations. This move fits well with our strategy and complements our other on-going efforts to migrate to the cloud.”

With Vantage delivered as-a-service on AWS, The Hertz Corporation can holistically manage its complex, global inventory to ensure optimal customer service and financial performance and derive business-critical insights across its organization at speed and scale. By comprehensively tracking and analyzing transaction data across its global locations, Hertz is also able to create value-added programs that drive revenue and profitability, and result in technology savings.

“We are thrilled that Hertz decided to migrate their on-premises legacy Global Data Warehouse to Teradata Vantage in the Cloud as part of the company’s enterprise-wide modernization efforts – but we’re even prouder that this complex migration was such a success from a budget, timing and performance perspective,” said Ashish Yajnik, Vice President of Vantage Cloud at Teradata. “The ability for Hertz to cost-effectively query data from across their global operations, at the speed and scale they’ve come to expect from the Vantage platform, is a validation of this modernized technology platform.”

“The technical success of this initiative was due in large part to an effective partnership between Hertz leadership, Teradata and the broader Hertz implementation team – all of whom were committed to the success of this project, as well as the on-time, on-budget delivery,” said Opal Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Hertz.

Teradata Vantage is the leading multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business. And by combining Vantage with first-party cloud services, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

