 

Regions Bank Names Andrew Nix as Chief Governance Officer

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Andrew Nix will join the company as chief governance officer, serving in a leadership role advising the Regions Financial Corporation Board of Directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices.

Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer on March 17. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, Nix will consistently monitor and evolve Regions’ corporate governance framework while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank.

“Corporate governance speaks to the heart of who we are as financial professionals committed to making a positive difference for the people, businesses and communities we serve,” Plimpton said. “In recent years, Regions has been recognized for our focus on doing right by all of our stakeholders. Andrew’s experience and insights will help us build on these accomplishments. Through our policies, procedures and practices, Regions is focused on helping customers and communities succeed, and I know the work of Andrew and his team will make a meaningful impact as we fulfill our mission.”

Nix will join Regions in March from Birmingham-based Maynard Cooper & Gale PC. There, he has served as a shareholder with practice areas in banking and financial services; corporate governance and compliance; public company advisory services; securities regulation and corporate finance; and more. Nix’s previous legal experience also includes work for Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC.

“As someone who has lived in Birmingham for nearly 20 years, I recognize the significant impact that Regions has not only locally, but also in every market served by the bank,” Nix said. “Corporate governance is my passion. At its core, it’s about having a strong framework that guides business decisions and, in turn, benefits not only the customers of a company but also the people and businesses who make up the communities where a company does business. Regions has a demonstrated commitment to creating more inclusive prosperity, and I am excited to bring my skills and experience in support of the bank’s important work.”

Nix commits much of his time to community engagement and professional organizations. In addition to serving on Maynard’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and serving as co-chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee, he was president of the Birmingham Bar Association in 2020 and is a graduate of the Leadership Birmingham Class of 2020. Nix is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, the Board of Directors of Better Basics, and the United Way of Central Alabama Tocqueville Society, and he has served on various committees of the Alabama State Bar.

A native of Wedowee, Alabama, Nix earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration-Finance from Auburn University.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.



