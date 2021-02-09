 

PPG’s Humbert Recognized With American Chemical Society Pittsburgh Award

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Leigh-Ann Humbert, PPG senior research manager, automotive OEM coatings, has been recognized with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Pittsburgh Award for her achievements in the innovation and development of industry-leading coatings technologies.

Leigh-Ann Humbert, PPG senior research manager, automotive OEM coatings, was recognized with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Pittsburgh Award for her achievements in the innovation and development of industry-leading coatings technologies.

“In Leigh-Ann’s 30 years at PPG, she has established herself as a trusted colleague and expert, developing numerous low energy-consumption, low-VOC and durable coatings,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “Leigh-Ann and her team’s forward-thinking contributions to the automotive coatings industry are used on millions of vehicles on the road today. Her technical insight, customer-first mindset, and team mentality are valued by countless colleagues and PPG customers.”

Humbert was the key contributor to the development of PPG’s acid rain-resistant clearcoat technology and B1:B2 Compact Paint System, the latter which allows PPG’s automotive OEM customers to reduce the number of steps necessary to paint a vehicle by eliminating the primer layer, therefore removing the need for a dedicated primer booth and all related processing. The B1:B2 Compact Paint System generates substantial savings in capital and operating costs for automotive manufacturers by requiring a smaller paint shop footprint, reducing energy consumption and increasing overall process efficiency.

The Pittsburgh Award was established in 1932 by the Pittsburgh Section of ACS to recognize outstanding leadership in chemical affairs in the local and larger professional community. This Award symbolizes the honor and appreciation accorded to those who have rendered distinguished service to the field of chemistry.

Humbert’s achievements have also been recognized through the PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Award in 2012 and the ACS Heroes of Chemistry Award in 2019.

