NIC Wins National Award for Outstanding Customer Service

The award marks NIC’s fifth honor in two years and 15th overall from the Stevie Awards since 2015.

NIC Inc., a leading digital government solutions and payments company, was awarded a silver Stevie Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 15 th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service .

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and fortitude the NIC customer experience team puts toward our founding principle of being the best partner government has ever had,” said Brian Anderson, Chief Technology Officer. “NIC’s work in making digital government more accessible for citizens across the U.S. through the use of technology continues to raise the standard, especially in customer service, and to earn national praise.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers and secure new businesses,” said Maggie Gallagher, Stevie Awards president. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

