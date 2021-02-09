 

Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE), is expanding its property underwriting and claims workflows to support critical touchpoints with customers across the insurance value chain. The additional solutions are powered by the growing end-to-end ecosystem developed by Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics provider. Verisk’s innovative solutions enable insurers to drive improved business performance and customer experience from quote to claim by leveraging unique data, technology, and expertise.

As part of the expansion, Universal will add Xactimate, the industry standard property claims estimating solution to its current use of two Verisk solutions: 360Value, which delivers component-based, replacement-cost estimates, and LOCATION, which provides address-level information on a variety of risks. These integrated solutions are part of the Verisk ecosystem and will let Universal harness claims analytics, including localized pricing data for labor and materials, to refine underwriting and ensure customers have the coverage they need throughout the life of the policy.

Universal will also gain access to Verisk information on the ages of roofs and the loss histories of customers — two critical factors in underwriting property insurance — and XactAnalysis, a full-cycle claims management tool that can help benchmark and improve claims performance.

“To meet the needs of our customers, we need current and reliable information about risk at our fingertips,” said Michael Poloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Universal Property. “We made the switch to Verisk’s integrated ecosystem because it will enable us to quickly access critical data and increase the speed and precision our customers need when they require coverage or suffer a loss.”

Verisk continuously combines unique data, advanced analytics, and leading technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to improve its insurance solutions. Last year, Verisk enhanced its roof age tool, adding building permit information from its BuildFax business, a leading provider of property condition and history data.

“By focusing on the end user, we are creating innovative solutions that streamline insurance workflows, increase operational efficiencies, and improve the customer experience,” said Mark Anquillare, Chief Operating Officer at Verisk. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Universal and help them further improve their digital underwriting and claims experience.”

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through its appointed independent agents and its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE), is expanding its property underwriting and claims workflows to support critical touchpoints with customers across the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions
08.02.21
Property & Casualty Insurers Report 27.5% Drop in Net Income During First Nine Months of 2020
04.02.21
Claims Handling Just Got Easier for Insurers and Consumers with Plnar and Verisk Integration
27.01.21
Property Carriers Beat Fraud with New Prior Loss Images in Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch
27.01.21
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on February 23, 2021
25.01.21
Fire Departments Can Improve Fire Safety with Free Analytics Platform from Verisk
25.01.21
Universal Insurance Holdings Appoints Jason M. Burns as New President of Blue Atlantic
19.01.21
AIR Worldwide Collaborates with experts at the Brookings Institution and AXIS Capital to Quantify the Impact from Climate Change on Hurricane Risk
14.01.21
Buying Process for Usage-Based Auto Insurance Streamlined with New Verisk Delivery Model
14.01.21
NTT DATA and FAST to Help Life Insurers Scale Innovation, Improve Customer Experience

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
8
Universal Insurance Holdings - Häusle-Versicherer in Florida