Universal Property Expands Underwriting and Claims Analytics, Improves Customer Experience with Verisk’s Ecosystem of Insurance Solutions

As part of the expansion, Universal will add Xactimate, the industry standard property claims estimating solution to its current use of two Verisk solutions: 360Value, which delivers component-based, replacement-cost estimates, and LOCATION, which provides address-level information on a variety of risks. These integrated solutions are part of the Verisk ecosystem and will let Universal harness claims analytics, including localized pricing data for labor and materials, to refine underwriting and ensure customers have the coverage they need throughout the life of the policy.

Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE), is expanding its property underwriting and claims workflows to support critical touchpoints with customers across the insurance value chain. The additional solutions are powered by the growing end-to-end ecosystem developed by Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics provider. Verisk’s innovative solutions enable insurers to drive improved business performance and customer experience from quote to claim by leveraging unique data, technology, and expertise.

Universal will also gain access to Verisk information on the ages of roofs and the loss histories of customers — two critical factors in underwriting property insurance — and XactAnalysis, a full-cycle claims management tool that can help benchmark and improve claims performance.

“To meet the needs of our customers, we need current and reliable information about risk at our fingertips,” said Michael Poloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Universal Property. “We made the switch to Verisk’s integrated ecosystem because it will enable us to quickly access critical data and increase the speed and precision our customers need when they require coverage or suffer a loss.”

Verisk continuously combines unique data, advanced analytics, and leading technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to improve its insurance solutions. Last year, Verisk enhanced its roof age tool, adding building permit information from its BuildFax business, a leading provider of property condition and history data.

“By focusing on the end user, we are creating innovative solutions that streamline insurance workflows, increase operational efficiencies, and improve the customer experience,” said Mark Anquillare, Chief Operating Officer at Verisk. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Universal and help them further improve their digital underwriting and claims experience.”

