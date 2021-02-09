 

The Coca-Cola Company Introduces Bottles Made from 100% Recycled Materials* in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021   

The Coca-Cola Company announced today in the United States the introduction of a new 13.2oz bottle made from 100% recycled plastic material (rPET)*. This new bottle will be available first in the company’s biggest and most iconic brand: Coca-Cola. In addition, the company announced today in the U.S. the transition to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material* across a selection of brands in the portfolio, including DASANI and smartwater, which will be available in various package sizes this year. The moves are a substantial step in addressing plastic waste, among the top environmental concerns globally, reducing the company’s use of new plastic by more than 20% across the portfolio in North America compared to 2018.

All-new 13.2oz bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material (does not include the bottle's cap and label) (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting this month in select states in the Northeast, Florida and California, Coca-Cola Trademark (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Flavors) will roll out the all-new, 13.2oz bottle made from 100% rPET*. The new bottle is conveniently sized in a more sippable package and reduces the use of new plastic. This summer, the 13.2oz, 100% rPET* bottle will roll out across additional sparkling beverage brands nationwide.

As part of a portfolio approach, 20oz bottles made from 100% rPET* are being introduced across Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Flavors beginning this month in California and New York and will continue to roll out this Spring in Texas. DASANI and smartwater will follow suit, introducing 20oz bottles made from 100% rPET* in March and July, respectively. Finally, in February, people in select markets will see a new 13.2oz clear bottle from Sprite, also made from 100% rPET*. The clear package makes it easier for bottles to be recycled and remade into new bottles. All Sprite packaging will transition to clear packaging by the end of 2022.

“Given our scale and resources, we realize our unique opportunity and clear responsibility to make a positive difference in the global plastic crisis, bringing us closer to our ambitious World Without Waste goals,” said Alpa Sutaria, Vice President and General Manager, Sustainability, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. “Plastic is a valuable packaging resource and these innovations in the U.S. represent meaningful action that focus not just on what goes into the bottles, but on innovation of the bottles themselves.”

Wertpapier


