 

Know Labs Begins Process to List on Major Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its patented and patent pending electromagnetic energy technology platforms, announced today that it intends to list on a major national exchange, either NASDAQ or the NYSE, and is beginning the listing application process. Additionally, the Company highlighted recent accomplishments and issued its first public statement on the activities of its subsidiary corporation, Particle, Inc. which has, until now, been in stealth mode.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005364/en/

“Particle is the world’s first hybrid light bulb that blends everyday light with disinfecting power, giving it not just a pleasing aesthetic but also valuable utility, opening the door to a cleaner life.” - Phil Bosua (Photo: Business Wire)

“Particle is the world’s first hybrid light bulb that blends everyday light with disinfecting power, giving it not just a pleasing aesthetic but also valuable utility, opening the door to a cleaner life.” - Phil Bosua (Photo: Business Wire)

Uplist to a Major Exchange

The Company has begun the process for an uplisting on a major national exchange; either NASDAQ or the NYSE. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.

The listing of the Company's common shares on a national exchange is subject to exchange approval and the ability of the Company to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory

requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, there is no assurance that a national exchange will approve the Company's application or that the

Company will complete the listing as proposed.

Know Labs management believes uplisting to a national exchange will:

  • Provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;
  • Increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;
  • Enable an aggressive growth strategy;
  • Increase liquidity of the Company's common shares; and
  • Raise the Company's overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to build Know Labs’ patented platform technology into an industry-leading provider of the next generation of continuous, real-time, non-invasive health monitoring solutions to address the unmet needs of millions of people facing challenging health conditions,” said Ron Erickson, Chairman and Founder of Know Labs. "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the uplisting should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base, and augment long-term shareholder value."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Know Labs Begins Process to List on Major Exchange Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its patented and patent pending electromagnetic energy technology platforms, announced today that it intends to list on a major national exchange, either …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update