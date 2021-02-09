Know Labs Begins Process to List on Major Exchange

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its patented and patent pending electromagnetic energy technology platforms, announced today that it intends to list on a major national exchange, either NASDAQ or the NYSE, and is beginning the listing application process. Additionally, the Company highlighted recent accomplishments and issued its first public statement on the activities of its subsidiary corporation, Particle, Inc. which has, until now, been in stealth mode.

“Particle is the world’s first hybrid light bulb that blends everyday light with disinfecting power, giving it not just a pleasing aesthetic but also valuable utility, opening the door to a cleaner life.” - Phil Bosua (Photo: Business Wire)

Uplist to a Major Exchange

The Company has begun the process for an uplisting on a major national exchange; either NASDAQ or the NYSE. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.

The listing of the Company's common shares on a national exchange is subject to exchange approval and the ability of the Company to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory

requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, there is no assurance that a national exchange will approve the Company's application or that the

Company will complete the listing as proposed.

Know Labs management believes uplisting to a national exchange will:

Provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;

Increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;

Enable an aggressive growth strategy;

Increase liquidity of the Company's common shares; and

Raise the Company's overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to build Know Labs’ patented platform technology into an industry-leading provider of the next generation of continuous, real-time, non-invasive health monitoring solutions to address the unmet needs of millions of people facing challenging health conditions,” said Ron Erickson, Chairman and Founder of Know Labs. "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the uplisting should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base, and augment long-term shareholder value."