 

Domo Announces Domopalooza 2021

09.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domopalooza 2021, taking place virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Now in its seventh year, Domo’s annual customer event will follow the award-winning virtual format set by Domopalooza 2020, with inspiring keynotes, innovative product news, and breakout workshops and education sessions that showcase how Domo’s modern BI platform helps organizations drive additional value from their data and make it actionable for all employees, across their entire ecosystem.

Attendees can now register and to stay up-to-date on the latest agenda here.

“Last year, the pandemic and an untimely earthquake, nearly derailed Domopalooza. However, in twelve business days, our team pivoted to create a virtual event that allowed us to connect in new ways with our customers and other key stakeholders. While we wish we could be together in person this year, we will deliver Domopalooza 2021 with the same energy and mission of giving organizations the insights and tools to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

Domopalooza is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and get BI leverage by unlocking high-value data to take action on what matters most at cloud scale and in record time. Attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry analysts and data-driven business leaders from more than 40 organizations worldwide, through captivating keynote presentations, product education and training, and over 60 customer presentations, industry roundtables and product workshops.

James continued, “This past year has shown a critical need for organizations to reduce uncertainty, speed up digitization efforts and unlock the value of data throughout their business. Domopalooza will bring together the data wranglers, doers and thinkers who are leading digital transformation efforts across their organizations and showcase new ways to get data to work at the speed and scale needed in this new world.”

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Domo, Domo is the Business Cloud and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.



