Domo Announces Domopalooza 2021

Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domopalooza 2021, taking place virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Now in its seventh year, Domo’s annual customer event will follow the award-winning virtual format set by Domopalooza 2020, with inspiring keynotes, innovative product news, and breakout workshops and education sessions that showcase how Domo’s modern BI platform helps organizations drive additional value from their data and make it actionable for all employees, across their entire ecosystem.

“Last year, the pandemic and an untimely earthquake, nearly derailed Domopalooza. However, in twelve business days, our team pivoted to create a virtual event that allowed us to connect in new ways with our customers and other key stakeholders. While we wish we could be together in person this year, we will deliver Domopalooza 2021 with the same energy and mission of giving organizations the insights and tools to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

Domopalooza is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and get BI leverage by unlocking high-value data to take action on what matters most at cloud scale and in record time. Attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry analysts and data-driven business leaders from more than 40 organizations worldwide, through captivating keynote presentations, product education and training, and over 60 customer presentations, industry roundtables and product workshops.

James continued, “This past year has shown a critical need for organizations to reduce uncertainty, speed up digitization efforts and unlock the value of data throughout their business. Domopalooza will bring together the data wranglers, doers and thinkers who are leading digital transformation efforts across their organizations and showcase new ways to get data to work at the speed and scale needed in this new world.”

