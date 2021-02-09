8x8 Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Communications Driving Global Channel Momentum

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it is experiencing strong channel momentum and growth driven by the 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and communications product. 8x8’s channel-first strategy, centered around the global 8x8 Open Channel Program, is helping channel partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations optimize employee and customer engagement.

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to Value Added Resellers (VARs), has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams and increase profits. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020, 8x8 reported continued global channel success as partners turned to the 8x8 integrated contact center and communications platform to deliver exceptional value for their customers. Highlights from 8x8’s third quarter include: