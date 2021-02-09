8x8 Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Communications Driving Global Channel Momentum
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it is experiencing strong channel momentum and growth driven by the 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and communications product. 8x8’s channel-first strategy, centered around the global 8x8 Open Channel Program, is helping channel partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations optimize employee and customer engagement.
The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to Value Added Resellers (VARs), has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams and increase profits. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020, 8x8 reported continued global channel success as partners turned to the 8x8 integrated contact center and communications platform to deliver exceptional value for their customers. Highlights from 8x8’s third quarter include:
- Channel bookings grew 64 percent year-over-year and represented 64 percent of new bookings.
- Channel partners drove eight of the top ten deals, and enterprise Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of 46 percent.
- Globally across all regions, the 8x8 channel delivered their highest new bookings quarter on record.
- UK channel partners have been instrumental in 8x8’s success with the UK public sector, with the customer base nearly doubling year-over-year.
- The number of partners selling the 8x8 integrated contact center and communications platform grew by over 38 percent year-over-year.
- 8x8 Blitz Day events achieved more than 6X pipeline growth for channel partners.
- Some of the new VARs joining the global 8x8 Open Channel Program include:
- Intelesys, headquartered in Ontario, California.
- Intelliworx, headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
- Lantana Communications, headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
- Maverick Networks, headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
- Morgan Birgé and Associates, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
- MVDconnect, headquartered in Mason, Ohio.
- NTS Comms, headquartered in Oldbury, UK.
- Nuvola Distribution, headquartered in Reading, UK.
- Strategic Group, headquartered in Newcastle, Australia.
- VortalSoft, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.
In addition, 8x8 Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief John DeLozier was named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. This is the sixth consecutive year he has received this prestigious recognition. The CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. 8x8 was also recognized as the 2020 CRN UK Cloud Services Vendor of the Year, and the 8x8 Open Channel Program was awarded the 2020 TechTarget Archer Awards - North America for Best Channel Enablement Program.
