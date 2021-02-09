Inseego Wavemaker PRO 5G Indoor Router Approved for Enterprise and SMB Customers Worldwide

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its new Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router has been certified for use in Europe, North America* and Australia, with additional regulatory certifications pending for other international markets. Designed specifically for enterprise customers, this router combines high-performance, multi-carrier 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with cloud software that simplifies device management, maximizes security and minimizes expenses for enterprise users.

(C)2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego Wavemaker PRO Indoor Router FG2000e

“Our Wavemaker PRO 5G solutions are changing the way enterprise and SMB customers think about broadband access,” said Inseego President Ashish Sharma. “Whether they have remote branch offices needing faster primary communications, retail locations needing failover solutions, or a distributed workforce needing dependable and secure work-from-home access to their corporate network, the FG2000e router can deliver unmatched speed, throughput and reliability — along with software solutions that make it easy for IT organizations to deploy and manage their devices, protect their networks, and reap the benefits of a multi-carrier 5G managed WAN.”

Bringing 5G enterprise solutions to global markets

The Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FG2000e has now received industry certifications that make it commercially available for deployments in many global markets. It’s important to understand that different countries and regions require different types of regulatory and 3GPP certifications in order to operate 5G products on mobile networks. For example, GCF certification demonstrates that products conform with 3GPP standards and will be interoperable with mobile networks worldwide. CE certification means that solutions can be sold to service providers and enterprise customers in over 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA). RCM certification verifies that electrical and wireless equipment can be sold in Australia. And FCC certification requires a rigorous process of testing before RF products can be sold and marketed in the U.S.